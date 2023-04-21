The Growth of Crypto and Web 3.0 Signals the Start for a New Digital Economy

As cryptocurrency prices start to swing upward again, showing signs of new life after enduring a tumultuous crypto winter last year and much of 2023, widespread adoption of digital currencies and Web 3.0 technology could take place sooner than many have anticipated.

In a report published by the management and consultancy firm Gartner, titled Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3 2022 - cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0 technology capabilities could become a mainstream occurrence within the next two years.

If predictions of the Hype Cycle are accurate, the influence of crypto and Blockchain could help further digitize the economy, helping to maximize points of entry for consumers and allow them more democratized access to global economic opportunities.

It would mean that “mainstream adoption in less than two years,” according to Gartner, would help to revolutionize consumer banking, transactions, information sharing, and accessibility to the decentralized ecosystem.

Much as cryptocurrencies and other Blockchain technology have evolved in recent years, so has the acceptance and utilization of Web 3.0 software, something already prevalent among younger internet users.

Reports by Forbes found that around 2,883 mobile applications currently market themselves as Web 3.0, and have already been added across Google Play and Apple App Store since January 2019. Even more, the number of new Web 3.0 apps added to mobile application stores have increased five times between 2021 and 2022.

There’s already perhaps a shared sensibility regarding what the future of the digital economy might look like.

Exciting new opportunities do however create new challenges, and experts would need to address these issues before we can see more mainstream adoption. There’s a lot we need to factor into the equation, and even more so, there’s a need for both consumers and businesses to take more ownership as systems develop.

A new dawn for the digital economy

Following Gartner’s Hype Cycle graph, the growth of Web 3.0, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and blockchain systems, including Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, among other things have reached a new inflection point which now sees broader possibilities in the mainstream economy.

On the back of the cryptocurrency resurgence, with crypto seeing a nearly 84% gain in Q1 2023, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices crossing the $30,000 threshold after severely tumbling last year, crypto traders and investors are once again warming up to the possibility of the market.

With this has also come a new frontier of business opportunities, with blockchain and internet leaders developing an array of new tools and systems that could help allow consumers better access to not only crypto markets but Web 3.0, DeFi systems, and NFTs.

Given the uptick in positivity, IXFI, a Gen 3.0 Crypto Exchange has steadily been making strides in a new dawn of digital economic opportunities, despite price contraction and market volatility keeping traders and investors at bay.

Sharing insights into the coming of age of Web 3.0 or rather, Gen 3.0 crypto, Cristian Andrei, founder & CEO of IXFI, a virtual currency exchange and deposit operator says innovators need to remain adaptable, have a customer-centric approach, an overarching collaborative mindset, and fulfill in research and development for future investment.

“Innovators need to embrace change, but with this in mind, they should carry an internal and well-defined strategy that can help guide decision-making, but also supports their dynamic business model in an agile marketplace.

It’s imperative that innovators develop solutions that can be promoted with strategic partnerships, and help to resonate with the bigger picture of how digital currencies and Web 3.0 could transform the future of the digital economy,” says IXFI founder and owner, Cristian Andrei.

As active competition starts to reshape the industry, and new contenders enter the market, many will look to outpace one another, delivering models and tech infrastructure that will help take the financial ecosystem into the next frontier.

While competition helps to promote healthy innovation, at some other point increased strategic partnerships between several blockchains and Web 3.0 platforms will be able to expand the industry faster and become more adaptable.

Starting anything crypto-related now, especially against the backdrop of broader macroeconomic problems, requires businesses in the Web 3.0 and blockchain space to be more agile and forward-thinking.

Having a more dynamic approach, and combining industry expertise can potentially lead to more efficient solutions. This not only brings new technologies to the forefront for consumers and businesses, but it creates space for cross-industry collaboration.

Considering the blueprint on which companies have already created and established existing tools, strategic partnerships can help to facilitate the exchange of ideas, best practices, and expertise.

Knowledge sharing is only one of the many facets businesses, including what we do need to consider to further promote interoperability and integration between different operational platforms.

Having a shared understanding of what current crypto, Web 3.0 and DeFi tools can offer the wider audience establishes new routes and the possibility for greater industry standardization. This not only leads to improved system operability but helps to establish mainstream adoption in a fast-changing economic environment.

Navigating Strenuous Adoption

While the upside shows that there is room for growth and more widespread adoption among consumers and businesses, there is however the challenge of navigating challenging market conditions relating to cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other digital assets.

In recent months, the crypto market has experienced major headwinds, and in turn industry enthusiasts including investors and traders have been left with cold feet, pulling their investments and redirecting them to other facets of the digital assets market.

Perhaps the most memorable moment to date has been the collapse of the global crypto exchange platform, FTX in November last year. Unable to meet the surge in customer withdrawal demand and mismanagement of funds, FTX quickly filed for bankruptcy, sending crypto prices catapulting southwards.

This wasn’t the only moment the foundations of the crypto market were abruptly shaken. In March 2022, the market was shattered by the crash of Terra Luna (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST). Both coins lost more than 90% of their value within hours.

Following these events, and a heavy winter blanket thrown over the market, signs of relief have started to thaw again, as investors and traders slowly return.

While we often put crypto, Web 3.0, and blockchain, among other digital innovations in the same basket, we need to be reminded that the latter remains an independent computer code of the decentralized ecosystem.

One argument that many players in the market have brought to the table time and again is the need for regulation and industry standardization.

Increased regulation can be beneficial to financial authorities in the crypto market, although many don’t necessarily see the upside of this.

As the market begins to mature, specific regulatory conditions could help improve market stability, allow more investor protection, and provide enhanced trust that can instill more confidence in the legitimacy and security of platforms for consumers and businesses.

After all, these efforts are working towards a unified goal of mainstream adoption. While regulatory conditions can often dampen innovation for industry players, when implemented correctly, innovators will be able to reduce associated risks .

