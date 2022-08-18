The Group President of Utility Solutions Segment of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), Allan Connolly, Just Sold 45% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Allan Connolly, the Group President of Utility Solutions Segment recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$221. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 45%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hubbell

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, William Sperry, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$189 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$221, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 12% of William Sperry's stake.

In the last year Hubbell insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HUBB Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Hubbell shares, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hubbell Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Hubbell is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hubbell has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

