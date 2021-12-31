The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) insider upped their holding by 17% earlier this year

Looking at The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Greenbrier Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder William Furman bought US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$43.14 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$45.48 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Greenbrier Companies share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Furman.

William Furman purchased 210.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$43.62. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GBX Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.2% of Greenbrier Companies shares, worth about US$62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenbrier Companies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Greenbrier Companies shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Greenbrier Companies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Greenbrier Companies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Greenbrier Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.