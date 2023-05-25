The Great Yield Reset: Bond ETFs and the Generational Opportunities in Fixed Income

Executive summary

A watershed moment in bond investing is occurring and the opportunity is profound. After last year — the most challenging bond market in decades — yields are back across most fixed income sectors. As a result, there are strong flows into fixed income assets, much of which are migrating into bond ETFs as investors adjust risk and recalibrate portfolios to higher yield levels. This new fixed income paradigm is accelerating bond ETF adoption — a trend that paradoxically gathered speed in 2022 despite the challenging bond market and was most recently evident in March 2023 when volatility was triggered by concerns about the banking sector. Once again, investors turned to bond ETFs to adjust their portfolios and navigate market uncertainty, reinforcing the more traditional “flight to safety” role of bonds.

Not only has it been true that “yields are back” but the notion of “bonds as ballast” has begun to reappear after going missing in action, particularly during 2022.1 The role of bonds as a potential diversifier to riskier assets is returning as a fundamental element of portfolio construction. While fixed income investors have a range of vehicle choices, the desire for transparency, access, liquidity and efficiency is driving ever greater numbers to turn to bond ETFs to retool and refocus portfolios as they navigate this rapidly changing bond market. Global bond ETF assets are approaching $2 trillion; all of this reinforces our belief that global bond ETF assets will reach $5 trillion by 2030, and likely even sooner.

Key themes we discuss in this piece:

1. A generational opportunity

The new regime of greater macro and market volatility seems poised for a long stay and demands a new investment playbook, with more frequent asset allocation changes.

We saw this volatility play out in Q1, and investors once again turned to bond ETFs to navigate the market turmoil.

For investors who have had to look elsewhere for income over the past decade, the great yield reset has transformed the strategic opportunity in fixed income.

2. Time for a portfolio rethink

We believe the average multi-asset portfolio is under-allocated to fixed income, calling for a rethink of strategic asset allocation.

Investors who want to increase fixed income allocations should act now — a ‘wait and see’ approach poses further challenges and potential missed opportunities.

A blend of index and active exposures can offer investors transparency and the opportunity to be nimble in their fixed income allocation.

3. Getting active with index

Bond ETFs are made for these times, enabling investors to make rapid tactical asset allocation changes, improve operational efficiency and enhance the liquidity of fixed income portfolios.

As a result, bond ETFs have become an important tool for active managers, who are required to move nimbly in rapidly changing market conditions.

To read the full report, click here.

1. Based on weekly returns, the correlation between the S&P 500 & the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index was -0.37 from 12/31/2002-12/31/2021. The same correlation was +0.24 from 12/31/2021-12/31/2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.