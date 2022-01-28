The Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

As you might know, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) recently reported its annual numbers. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$222m. Statutory earnings fell 2.2% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$5.46 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:GSBC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from dual analysts covering Great Southern Bancorp is for revenues of US$207.5m in 2022, implying a measurable 6.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 13% to US$4.88 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$208.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.70 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Great Southern Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$62.67, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 6.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Great Southern Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Great Southern Bancorp following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Great Southern Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.