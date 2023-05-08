The Great Societal Reset: Aligning Metaverse Motivations and Mechanics to Effect Real-World Change

Every industrial revolution was spurred by the promise of societal advancement. Just 147 years after the first telephone call[1], over 60% of the world’s population has joined the internet generation[2], where they work, transact, and play in the digital domain. Yet, glaring inequalities persist, manifesting in everything from techlash to mounting distrust of industry titans and even governments.

Originally founded on utopian ideals of communal ownership and consensus, enthusiasm for Web3 has dampened due to concerns over the perceived encroachment of Big Tech and Wall Street behemoths. To crypto purists, this is antithetical to the ethos of which a decentralized, virtual world was founded. On the other end of the spectrum, Web2 traditionalists were quick to cite the absence of regulatory oversight, dubbing Web3 a lawless Wild Wild West, as evidenced by recent events.

An eternal optimist might agree with aspects of both perspectives but propose a novel paradigm. What if the metaverse represents a new playing field focused on empowering individuals instead of just being a tool for external entities?

Tokenising social credits

Black Mirror’s ‘Nosedive’ episode catapulted to television’s hall of fame upon airing. A blistering attack on social media and mankind’s pathological need for external validation, the episode dissects the ramifications of a digital identity pegged to a literal social currency. Proponents of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin’s concept of ‘soulbound tokens[3]’ view it as a viable means to boost credibility and accountability in an increasingly online world. Conversely, detractors cite concerns around data privacy and cybersecurity amid an age of hyper-surveillance.

The issue lies in the beholder — technology is a mere tool. Critical to building a more equitable and inclusive society is a shift in its governance. Society should progress from punitive enforcement to a rewards-incentivisation model. Similar to the astounding success of Sweden’s prison reform programme, it is the carrot, not the stick, that catalyses the potential for intrinsic, self-directed behavioural change.

Presently, the valuation of all blockchain tokens is tied to their perceived correlation in fiat currencies. Taking this concept a step further, what if there was a separate category of tokens that can only be obtained through acts of service?

Distributed ledger technology is the perfect vehicle on which ‘positive actions’ such as troubleshooting for a fellow web user, contributing to a Wikipedia article, or charitable donations, can be recorded. Under this dual tokenomics system, one class of tokens can be achieved through routine activity such as validating blockchain transactions, or purchased with fiat currency. The other can only be earned through ‘positive acts’ and cannot be traded or bought by other users. These tokens are awarded to a digital identity that remains anonymous at the behest of its owner.

Both tokens have utility as currencies from which goods and services can be obtained with, but only the latter grants access to exclusive platforms, portals, and experiences within the realms of a metaverse.

Building a world beyond wealth with Web3

The social media boom of the 2010s has blurred the virtual and physical realms, with online interactions mirroring that of real-world dynamics. People are spending more time online than ever[4]. Once touted as the catalyst for a balanced and borderless society, the purported neutrality of the internet — from search engine results to social media newsfeeds — has been questioned.

Yet, some things never change. It still takes an average of three months for a new behavior to evolve into a habit[5]. Combine both factors and the natural conclusion is that the internet represents an untapped opportunity to instil positive behavioral change in its users.

Much discourse around the metaverse hypothesises the financial avenues it unlocks for brands. For Web3 to secure public buy-in, a stronger impetus is needed, starting with rethinking the way technology is deployed. It is not the tools, but the reasons behind why we build. For a digital utopia to exist, its architects need to design with the mindset to holistically create opportunities for everyone, instead of prioritising capital gains for a select few.

Already, millions of people use the World Wide Web for altruistic purposes; volunteering at mental health helpdesks, fundraising campaigns, and remote mentorship programmes are just a few examples. Tokenizing social credits is a novel way of rewarding users for acts of services without penalizing them for perceived transgressions; sidestepping the double-edged sword of a peer-to-peer ratings system.

Some say money is the root of all evil and yet it persists as the dominant currency. For now, money grants access to gated residences, luxury products, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Adopting an economic model anchored by the incentivization of good behavior is a chance to redress society’s dependence on financial wealth and change deeply-entrenched mores.

About the author

Bhak Tanta-Nanta is the Deputy CEO of T&B Media Global (T&B), a leading entertainment company headquartered in Thailand. A Web3 evangelist, he provides oversight on the development of Translucia Metaverse, a “Multiverse Convergence” platform developed by T&B that enables interoperability with all applications and metaverses built on Ethereum and Polygon. Prior to T&B, Bhak spent 15 years in NYC in leadership roles at some of the world’s largest media agencies.

