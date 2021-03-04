The Great Grand Reopening Is Finally Coming … and Now’s the Time to Get Ready

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Consider yourself invited.

I’m invited, too … and so is everybody else.

That’s the great thing. We’re all invited …

To the Great Grand Reopening!

As human beings, we’re ready to get back to seeing our families and friends and doing the things we love.

And as investors, the Great Grand Reopening — I call it GGR for short — will produce one of the most lucrative opportunities you’ll find over the next one to two years.

You may be wondering about that with some of the recent market action

And then you can focus on the GGR. The potential profits are too juicy to ignore, and now is the time to get yourself in position …

It is hard to believe that it has only been a year since shutdowns around the country and the world started changing our daily lives. So many things we did without a second thought … taken right out from under us in one pull of the rug.

I believe many of us miss the simple things in life the most — well, at least that is the case for me. And as simple and even inconsequential as returning to your local restaurant might sound, don’t underestimate its significance.

There are major ramifications that will flow through our economy when things get back to “normal.”

I have been lucky enough to be able to travel for work and pleasure during the pandemic. Still, I haven’t seen my parents or any of my nieces and nephews in more than a year. But the day we can all finally get together looks like it’s right around the corner.

There is pent-up energy everywhere to see family, travel, go to your favorite restaurant, attend a concert or movie or show, shop for new clothes… or whatever you like to do. As this energy is unleased, it will lead to one of the biggest booms in the history of the U.S. economy.

Are we really, finally almost there?

Sure looks that way. Multiple vaccines have been developed in record time and are remarkably effective. They are now being rolled out to all who need and want them. A large number of people also now have COVID-19 antibodies.

The situation is already improving. As you can see below, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. is at its lowest level since November and has been declining for 50 straight days.

Just as important is the number of people getting vaccinated. The elderly have been the primary recipients, and that will continue until all who want a vaccine receive it. This will occur in the coming weeks — at least by the end of May according to many experts. This is key because nearly nine out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were people above the age of 60.

My parents have either received the vaccine or are scheduled in the next week. That means that at some point probably this month, we can all get together for the first time in over a year. From a human standpoint, that is more important than money will ever be.

But … y’all know how my brain works.

Take that scenario and multiply it by tens of thousands of families — if not more — and you have huge amounts of money flowing into the economy.

The great thing is that the money is already there. Look at the cash in checking accounts around the country. It is at an all-time high of $4.8 trillion, which is way above the $2.25 trillion at the end of 2019. In 15 months, the amount of money in checking accounts has more than doubled!

The charts for both savings accounts and household net worth look exactly the same — recent spikes to all-time highs.

When that money in savings and checking accounts combined with the next stimulus checks starts to hit the economy by way of travel, food, clothes, etc., it will have a massive trickle-down effect. That trickle-down will be the fuel of the Great Grand Reopening.

As more people fly, more airline workers will return from furlough. The same with hotel workers, employees of resorts, and restaurants. We will see this over and over again in many industries.

So here’s the roadmap: Money on the sidelines moves back into the economy, providing a big boost and more jobs. This will be good for corporate profits. And at the end of the day, higher corporate profits drive stock prices up.

President Biden said this week that he expects there will be enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May. And the FDA’s emergency use approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine adds yet another inoculation weapon to the arsenal.

With all the currently approved vaccines highly effective in stopping COVID-19’s severity and also likely to reduce its spread, we have hope that a full reopening of the economy is right around the corner.

That is why I launched the Great Grand Reopening Portfolio

