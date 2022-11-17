ETFs

The Great Bond Bear Market of 2022

November 17, 2022 — 01:49 pm EST

("The Great Bond Bear Market of 2022," originally published October 8, 2022)

Historically, investors have looked to fixed-income securities to protect their portfolios when the stock market is down. However, it has been a devastating year for bonds, and they may be facing their worst year of investment performance in almost 100 years.

