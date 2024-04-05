The Great AI Reckoning: 5 Critical Decisions for CEOs in 2025

If 2024 was the Great Generative AI Revolution, 2025 could become the Great Generative AI Reckoning, if CEOs and their leadership teams aren’t prepared to make critical decisions about their AI strategy for the year ahead.

That’s because the next 12 months will be even more transformative than what came before. Just look at the market disruption that DeepSeek caused, and we're not even a month into 2025. So what's next? Generative AI is giving way to agentic AI, a far more capable technology that goes beyond chatbots and data analysis to enable autonomous systems that can make decisions and take action.

By 2028, according to Gartner, one third of enterprise applications will include agentic AI, enabling 15% of day-to-day decisions to be made autonomously. Agentic AI can rapidly plan and execute tasks, reducing time to action and paving the way for massive efficiency gains and new types of problem-solving.

ChatGPT defines a reckoning as “a decisive moment where significant consequences or outcomes are determined.” This is the reality facing senior leaders, who will pay a heavy price if they fail to prepare their organizations for this next wave of AI disruption.

If the C-suite wants to avoid the fallout of such a reckoning - on their companies as well as their own roles - here are the five key decisions they must make in 2025, related to people, technology, data, and governance.



1. Your AI investment is sure to increase -- but where will you spend it?

In our recent report, 5 GenAI Trends That Will Shape 2025, 88% of organizations said they plan to increase their GenAI investments in 2025. The big decision for C Suite leaders is where those investments will be made. Businesses all have access to the same basic AI technologies, such as LLMs and AI cloud services. That means CEOs must figure out how to avoid the AI commodity trap, where they invest heavily in AI merely to achieve parity with competitors.

One unique asset businesses can leverage is their proprietary data about customers, product usage and other areas. This internal data must be made widely available internally to build differentiated applications that provide the business with unique insights about the market or enable high-touch custom services for customers.

Leaders must also be willing to place some big bets. AI has great disruptive potential, but disruption doesn’t happen by playing it safe. Being willing to fund a few realistic but ambitious projects will be the difference between seeing 10% incremental gains and achieving the type of 10x transformation that can capture or defend clear market ownership.



2. How will you empower your entire organization to innovate with AI?

Organizations that restrict AI to the hands of data scientists and engineers will miss out on its full potential. Managers and frontline workers know their jobs and your customers best; it’s your job to ensure everyone has access to the tools and data to innovate in the areas that really matter. Achieving this requires strict guardrails that allow innovation to flourish while ensuring that privacy and security standards are met and that costs don’t spiral out of control.

Empowering the organization to innovate also requires operational alignment, so that engineers, knowledge workers, and finance can work in concert to quickly pilot and approve projects instead of communicating across silos.



3. How will you future-proof your AI strategy?

Every week sees the release of new and updated LLMs, frameworks and other AI technologies. This week it was DeepSeek. You can bet another innovation breakthrough will happen next week or next month. Organizations need the agility to pivot when a new or better technology comes along, or risk getting locked in and left behind.

To ensure agility and minimize risk, you need to ensure your organization maintains optionality in at least three areas: LLMs, compute infrastructure, and AI platforms. This allows for the best combination of cost and performance for each AI application, and it makes it easier to pivot if a technology vendor goes out of business or gets acquired.

This approach has proven itself in the cloud - virtually all companies today use a combination of providers to maximize performance, minimize costs, and maintain freedom. An AI strategy should reflect the same considerations.



4. How will you ensure rock-solid AI governance?

Without the right controls in place, AI presents significant risks from privacy breaches, hallucinations, and errors from poor quality data. In our survey, 81% of executives said they have a moderate or high level of trust in GenAI, and yet 75% still worry about privacy.

To address this, organizations need a technology platform with strong built-in governance capabilities, including the ability to centralize and share approved data sets, control access to data with fine-grained permissions, and constantly monitor the quality of outputs after models are deployed.



5. How will you quantify your ROI?

The past two years focused on experimentation and speed to market as companies sought to stake out their AI leadership. Now, boards and investors want proof that those investments are paying off. That’s why 85% of leaders say they now face pressure to quantify their ROI from GenAI.

To address this, define new metrics that reliably demonstrate real business gains from AI investments, focusing on productivity, cost savings, time-to-market, and other quantifiable metrics. A layer of FinOps technology will allow your organization to measure the cost of AI driven business gains, as well as to track and control overall AI spending.

Don’t fall victim to the Great AI Reckoning

Capitalizing on the AI revolution requires more than technological adoption; it demands a top-down strategy that will create the conditions in which real innovation can thrive. CEOs have been losing their jobs faster than ever lately due to poor company performance. Senior leaders must make the tough decisions this year that set their company up for success, or risk becoming the first victims of an AI reckoning that is surely about to arrive.