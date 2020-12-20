Cryptocurrencies

The Graph’s Token Soars as a Bevy of Exchanges Add the Cryptocurrency

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
GRT/USD on Coinbase

The price of the token for indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has soared more than 425% in the last three days on Coinbase following its mainnet launch last week. A host of other cryptocurrency exchanges added the token to their list of offerings as well.

  • Coinbase, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken, Binance are among the exchanges now allowing trading of the GRT token.
  • With this wide exposure, the price of the token has exploded, rising more than 49% in the last 24 hours and giving The Graph a market value in excess of $750 million.
  • The Graph is an indexing protocol and global API for organizing blockchain data and making it easily accessible with GraphQL.
  • Developers can use Graph Explorer to search, find and publish all the public data they need to build decentralized applications. 
  • GRT’s listing on Coinbase was likely a foregone conclusion as Coinbase Ventures was an investor in a $5 million token sale by the protocol earlier this year.
