The Graph’s Token Soars as a Bevy of Exchanges Add the Cryptocurrency
The price of the token for indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has soared more than 425% in the last three days on Coinbase following its mainnet launch last week. A host of other cryptocurrency exchanges added the token to their list of offerings as well.
- Coinbase, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken, Binance are among the exchanges now allowing trading of the GRT token.
- With this wide exposure, the price of the token has exploded, rising more than 49% in the last 24 hours and giving The Graph a market value in excess of $750 million.
- The Graph is an indexing protocol and global API for organizing blockchain data and making it easily accessible with GraphQL.
- Developers can use Graph Explorer to search, find and publish all the public data they need to build decentralized applications.
- GRT’s listing on Coinbase was likely a foregone conclusion as Coinbase Ventures was an investor in a $5 million token sale by the protocol earlier this year.
Related Stories
- Web 3.0 Infrastructure Blockchain ‘The Graph’ Now Live on Ethereum
- The Graph Raises $12M in GRT Token Sale; Teases Mainnet Launch in 30-60 Days
- Coinbase Ventures Invests in $5M Token Sale for Ethereum Data Firm ‘The Graph’
- Multicoin Capital Leads $2.5 Million Seed Round for Blockchain Data Index
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.