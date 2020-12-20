The Graph’s Token Soars as a Bevy of Exchanges Add the Cryptocurrency

The price of the token for indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has soared more than 425% in the last three days on Coinbase following its mainnet launch last week. A host of other cryptocurrency exchanges added the token to their list of offerings as well.

Coinbase, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken, Binance are among the exchanges now allowing trading of the GRT token.

With this wide exposure, the price of the token has exploded, rising more than 49% in the last 24 hours and giving The Graph a market value in excess of $750 million.

The Graph is an indexing protocol and global API for organizing blockchain data and making it easily accessible with GraphQL.

Developers can use Graph Explorer to search, find and publish all the public data they need to build decentralized applications.

GRT’s listing on Coinbase was likely a foregone conclusion as Coinbase Ventures was an investor in a $5 million token sale by the protocol earlier this year.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.