The Graph to Host Protocol Governance on Decentralized GitHub Alternative Radicle

Web 3.0 analytics and querying platform The Graph announced Radicle, a peer-to-peer software building stack, will host its governance protocol, the Graph Improvement Proposal (GIP) Process. All future protocol governance will also be hosted on Radicle, which is akin to a decentralized GitHub.

The GIP process is meant to make sure protocol upgrades are frictionless and to allow the decentralized community and stakeholders to contribute to the overall development of the Graph protocol.

It lays out how contributors can propose an idea and provides a methodology for the The Graph Council, which governs The Graph Foundation’s Treasury, to assess not only if proposals are viable but also the level of community support from indexers, delegators, curators, and subgraph developers.

Radicle can be seen as a decentralized peer-to-peer version of a platform like GitHub, but without the middlemen or, ultimately, centralized control.

Radicle does not have any centralized servers and therefore cannot be unilaterally censored.

The Radicle protocol participants enable collaborative permissionless code, and the process of editing and merging code requests is decentralized.

According to a blog post announcing the development, “the GIP process includes both the stages and acceptance criteria that a proposal hits as it is fleshed out in The Graph’s Radicle repo.”

“Radicle is putting developers back at the heart of code collaboration and providing an alternative to the centralized gatekeepers and data silos that control most git repositories today,” said Brandon Ramirez, co-founder at The Graph, in the blog post.

“This strongly aligns with The Graph’s vision of an open internet built on public infrastructure and was the natural choice for the GIP process.

The two projects have future plans to collaborate, including “storing subgraph repositories on Radicle and indexing Radicle projects using The Graph.”

“Radicle was designed with decentralized communities like The Graph in mind and its core properties of security, sovereignty, and permission-less nature make a great fit,”said Eleftherios Diakomichalis, co-founder of Radicle in the post.

