Gores Holdings VI, the sixth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



For access to advanced SPAC tracking, filtering, and other capabilities, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro



The company is led by Chairman Alec Gores, founder and CEO of The Gores Group in 1987, and CEO Mark Stone, who currently serves as a Senior Managing Director of The Gores Group. The SPAC plans to leverage its management's experience to target a wide array of industries including industrials, technology, telecom, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.



The Gores Group's previous SPACs include Gores Holdings V (GRSVU; +5% from $10 offer price), which went public in August 2020; Gores Holdings IV (GHIV; +14%), which went public in January 2020 and is pending a combination with UWM Corp; Gores Holdings III, which acquired government contractor PAE (PAE; -2%) in February 2020; Gores Holdings II, which acquired Verra Mobility (VRRM; +35%) in October 2018; and Gores Holdings, which acquired Hostess Brands (Nasdaq: TWNK; +44%) in November 2016. While Gores Holdings VI is the sixth SPAC formed by The Gores Group alone, the group also co-sponsored January 2019 IPO Gores Metropoulos with dealmaker Dean Metropoulos, which completed its combination with driverless car startup Luminar Technologies (LAZR; +242%) earlier this month.



Gores Holdings VI plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHVIU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article The Gores Group's sixth SPAC Gores Holdings VI prices $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.