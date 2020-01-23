IPOs
GHIVU

The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV prices $400 million IPO at $10

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Gores Holdings IV, the fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, raised $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10 to command a market value of $500 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.&nbsp;

Gores Holdings IV plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHIVU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV prices $400 million IPO at $10

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GHIVU

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular