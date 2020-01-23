The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV prices $400 million IPO at $10

Gores Holdings IV, the fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, raised $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10 to command a market value of $500 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.
Gores Holdings IV plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHIVU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
