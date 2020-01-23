The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV prices $400 million IPO at $10

Gores Holdings IV, the fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, raised $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10 to command a market value of $500 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



Gores Holdings IV plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHIVU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.