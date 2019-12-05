The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV files for a $400 million IPO

Gores Holdings IV, the fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering.



The Beverly Hills, CA-based company plans to raise $400 million by offering 40 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Gores Holdings IV would command a market value of $500 million.



The Gores Group, led by SPAC Chairman Alec Gores, previously formed Gores Holdings III in 2018, Gores Holdings II (Verra Mobility) in 2016, and Gores Holdings (Hostess Brands) in 2015.



Gores Holdings IV was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHIVU. Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.





