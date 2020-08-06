Gores Holdings V, the fifth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, raised $475 million by offering 47.5 million units at $10. The company offered 7.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Alec Gores, founder and CEO of The Gores Group; CEO Mark Stone, who currently serves as a Senior Managing Director of The Gores Group; and CFO Andrew McBride, who currently serves as Director of Finance and Tax at The Gores Group. The company plans to target a diverse range of sectors, including industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.



The Gores Group's previous SPACs include Gores Holdings IV (GHIV; +5% from IPO), which went public in January of this year; Gores Holdings III, which acquired government contractor PAE (PAE; -13%) in February 2020; Gores Holdings II, which acquired Verra Mobility (VRRM; +10%) in October 2018; and Gores Holdings, which acquired Hostess Brands (Nasdaq: TWNK; +30%) in November 2016.



Gores Holdings V plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRSVU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article The Gores Group's fifth SPAC Gores Holdings V prices upsized $475 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

