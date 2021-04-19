The Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Share Price Is Up 149% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Like an eagle, the share price soared 149% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Goosehead Insurance grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 132%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 149% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GSHD Earnings Per Share Growth April 19th 2021

We know that Goosehead Insurance has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Goosehead Insurance the TSR over the last year was 151%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Goosehead Insurance shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 151% over the last twelve months, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 22% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Goosehead Insurance (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

