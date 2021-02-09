The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

-Earnings: $63 million in Q4 vs. -$392 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.27 in Q4 vs. -$1.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.65 billion in Q4 vs. $3.71 billion in the same period last year.

