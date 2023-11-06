The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

Earnings: -$89 million in Q3 vs. $44 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $5.14 billion in Q3 vs. $5.31 billion in the same period last year.

