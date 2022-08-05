The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $166 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $5.21 billion from $3.98 billion last year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $166 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $5.21 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.

