The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

Earnings: -$208 million in Q2 vs. $166 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.73 in Q2 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$97 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.87 billion in Q2 vs. $5.21 billion in the same period last year.

