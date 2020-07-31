The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

-Earnings: -$696 million in Q2 vs. $54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.97 in Q2 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$437 million or -$1.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.07 per share -Revenue: $2.14 billion in Q2 vs. $3.63 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.