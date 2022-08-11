The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bounce 30% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 30%. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 18% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, Goodyear Tire & Rubber may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.2x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 32x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:GT Price Based on Past Earnings August 11th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 464%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 72% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 6.2% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.6% each year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Goodyear Tire & Rubber is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price move, Goodyear Tire & Rubber's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Goodyear Tire & Rubber that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

