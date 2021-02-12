The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$14.67

The investors in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ:GT) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 22% to US$14.32 in the week following its yearly results. Revenues came in at US$12b, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$5.35 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:GT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following the latest results, Goodyear Tire & Rubber's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$14.6b in 2021. This would be a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Goodyear Tire & Rubber forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.49 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.60 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a real cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 16% to US$14.67. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Goodyear Tire & Rubber analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Goodyear Tire & Rubber's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 18%, well above its historical decline of 3.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% next year. So while Goodyear Tire & Rubber's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Goodyear Tire & Rubber analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

