The Good News in Starbucks (SBUX) and Ford (F) Earnings

Earnings reports are, by their very nature, primarily about individual companies. Sometimes, though, the data they contain or the comments from CEOs can be revealing in a more macro sense. That was definitely the case last night when, amid a slew of big tech earnings from Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), the reports of two more traditional companies caught the eye. While the tech earnings were a bit disappointing, that disappointment was what most expected. On the other hand, both Starbucks (SBUX) and Ford (F) released reports and commentary that should give investors hope.

That might seem like a strange thing to say given that both of those stocks are trading lower in this morning’s pre-market, but in neither case does the optimism come from the bottom-line EPS number. Both companies missed estimates for Q4 on that metric, albeit in different ways. Ford did so while beating revenue estimates, while a revenue miss was seemingly a large part of the problem for Starbucks.

What's more interesting to me is what both companies said about their earnings, and it has broader implications for all investors.

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, made refreshingly honest comments about their quarter and 2022 in general. He said Ford "left about $2 billion in profits on the table" and that they "could have done better." That is unusual in itself, but it was when Farley talked about what they were going to do about it that things got really interesting.

In an interview with CNBC after the release, he said that they were thinking differently than they did in the past about making cuts. Previously, he said, cuts by Ford and other auto manufacturers had been focused on reducing labor costs. This time, he said, would be different. He described the past reduction of jobs as cuts in output, and said that this time around they will focus on cutting input costs. That is revealing from a macro-economic perspective as it suggests two things. First, that in Ford’s experience, cost pressure, and therefore inflationary pressure, is coming from the supply side and second, that they don’t foresee any big drop off in demand.

If Farley is right, that has big implications for the fight against inflation over the next few months. It implies that, to some extent at least, inflation was as much about the extraordinary impacts of the pandemic and resulting supply chain disruption as it was about monetary and fiscal policy. If so, the combined effects of the rate hikes we have already seen and a return to some degree of normalcy after disruption as China abandoned its “zero Covid” restrictions at the end of Q4 will make it very likely that the Fed pauses earlier and maybe even reverses policy before the year is out.

Meanwhile, the details of Starbucks’ earnings hint at the same thing, albeit in a different way. The headline-grabbing part of their report was the big drop off in earnings and revenue from China, where sales fell 28% in Q4. That is hardly surprising given the turmoil around the shift away from Zero covid, but the effects were even worse than expected. However, if you look at domestic business for Starbucks in Q4, the news is actually quite encouraging.

Same store sales in the U.S. grew by 10%, but only around 1% of that was due to increased traffic. Most was the result of customers spending more per visit, a metric that increased 7% on a global basis. So, even as the Fed tightened and recessionary fears grew, U.S. consumers were spending more on a cuttable luxury purchase.

To bring it all together: In the space of a few hours, investors learned that one of the world’s biggest car manufacturers sees their problems stemming from issues on the supply side, not demand, and that a massive retailer pins their disappointing results primarily on turbulence in China which, by its nature, was always going to be temporary and which may have already been addressed. The individual results may have caused both F and SBUX to lose ground, but the underlying causes of those results are, in fact, actually quite encouraging for U.S. stock investors overall.

