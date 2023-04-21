The Good News for Investors from Earnings So Far

It feels right now like investors could do with some good news. There is a sense of impending doom in many places as the Fed continues to tighten, even in the face of the regional banking scare and some more forward-looking economic data like PMI numbers beginning to flash warning signs. Fortunately, if you can get past some headlines of continued cutting back from some big-name tech firms, this earnings season has provided some needed good news.

The regional banks that have reported so far, including Regions Financial (RF), which released their earnings this morning, have sent a fairly consistent message of “not as bad as it could have been.” Regions did post a small miss in EPS terms, but the number was still positive, and they reported only a minor drop in deposits. That is pretty much in line with others in the same sub-sector, and dispels fears of a sustained and potentially disastrous run on regional banks.

So, with that potential curveball dealt with, investors can turn their minds back to the broader economy, and there is good news there, too.

For example, the calendar Q1 airline earnings that have been released already have been a mixed bag in terms of performance, but the companies have generally been quite upbeat about expected demand. In part, admittedly, that is relative to the number of seats on offer, with capacity still notably below pre-pandemic levels. That is something that is largely due to things like a continued pilot shortage and, in the U.S., some air traffic control issues, but there has also been a reluctance among the big carriers to expand too rapidly after such a big shock.

Despite that supply and demand imbalance offering some support to the outlook, the fact is that the airlines haven’t seen any big drop off in bookings so far. Travel is one of the first things that people and businesses cut when times are tough, and decent forward demand for air travel indicates not only that people aren’t feeling the pinch from rate hikes yet, but also that they don’t expect to any time soon.

A similar message can be gleaned from the earnings of another company where results are often a good indicator of consumer sentiment, Procter and Gamble (PG). The maker of well-known brands such as Tide, Gillette, and Pampers posted a small beat on the bottom line but, more importantly from the perspective of overall economic conditions, didn’t see any big shift away from their premium brands, nor do they expect any in the near future. Consumers will always do laundry, shave, and brush their teeth, but whether they use premium or discount brands to do those things is an indicator of confidence in both their current and anticipated wealth and confidence.

Of course, in keeping with the mixed messages on the economy, there has been some bad news over the last couple of weeks too. Layoffs in tech and other growth areas continue. In just the last 24 hours we have seen Facebook parent Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg telling employees there that there may be more cuts to come, and the Amazon (AMZN) owned Whole Foods announcing that it too is shedding a few hundred corporate jobs. None of those cuts, however, are consumer facing, so they look more like trimming fat than cutting to the bone in a way that might suggest current or anticipated consumer weakness.

Overall, I think it is fair to say that most people came into this earnings season with some trepidation. There was a feeling that rate hikes and the much-publicized layoffs in tech would have to show up in the numbers soon. This was the quarter when a lot of analysts felt it was likely to happen, either in terms of poor results or sharply lowered guidance. So far, though, that hasn’t been the case. Consumer-facing corporations are indicating that we, the consumers, the driving force behind the U.S. economy, are proving resilient. The longer that goes on, the more likely it is that we will avoid a bad recession and the more chance there is that the rally in stocks over the last month or so is sustainable.

