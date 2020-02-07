The Good News Coming from Casper's (CSPR) IPO

The online mattress company Casper (CSPR) went public yesterday, and with a lot less fanfare than you might expect. This is a young, internet-based company which was valued at over $1 billion in its last round of private funding. That makes it deserving of the “unicorn” nomenclature, yet the IPO received nowhere near the attention of other recent unicorn offerings outside of the financial press and networks. If you blinked, you may have missed it, but in many ways, it is the most significant such launch to date.

That $1.1 billion valuation that I mentioned now looks a long way off.

Three days ago, CSPR was expected to price in a range of $17-$19. Even at the top of that range the last round of investors were taking a bath as it represented a total valuation of “only” $760 million. Then even that valuation was adjusted on Wednesday, when it was announced that the expected pricing range had been cut to $12-$13.

By the time the actual launch took place, Casper was priced at the bottom of that lowered range, at $12 per share. That valued the once billion-dollar company at less than half of what the brilliant minds in private equity decided it was worth just a short time ago.

If all that was an attempt by the underwriters to reverse a trend among recent high-profile IPOs and ensure some premium to the offering price in initial trading, I guess it worked. However, the chart also shows that even that immediate bump didn’t last long:

Usually a downward sloping chart like that is something no market follower wants to see but, with apologies to anyone who bought CSPR in its earliest exchanges, this one isn’t.

It is a graphic representation of something that gives me heart. There are those that claim that the inflated valuations in private equity are somehow a sign that the stock market, or even capitalism itself, is broken. Far from that, what the Casper story tells us is that the system and the stock market are working exactly as they should.

It is heartening to see that the ultimate arbiter of a corporation’s value, the stock market, has not completely lost its mind. To traders, evidently, things like profits still matter.

That is the problem with Casper. They, like all unicorns, have shown some pretty impressive revenue growth, but there is a problem:

As the above chart, sourced from a Forbes article bluntly titled “Don’t Buy Casper,” shows, the more product Casper sells, the more money they lose. That isn’t that unusual, nor is it necessarily a problem, but in this case the market seems to think it is.

They may be right.

Casper has no clear path to profitability. And there is no reason to believe there is one. As the emergence of multiple competitors has shown, there is nothing proprietary about putting a mattress in a box and shipping it to people. I have never slept on one, but I am sure that Casper’s mattress is a good product and that some people love them, but then the same can probably be said of “Purple” and all the other mattress in a box providers.

Those same competitors are what is forcing up the cost of customer acquisition for Casper and that looks to be the main cause of their accelerating losses. What investors have to evaluate is whether those costs will fall, either as a result of scale or because of consolidation in the industry. So far, the stock market is disagreeing with private investors on that fundamental point.

That disagreement though, is healthy. Many of us have long suspected that there is a bubble of sorts in private equity valuations, particularly for companies that declare themselves “disruptors.” The Casper IPO demonstrates that if that is indeed true, the stock market is doing its job and correcting those valuations. The people getting hurt by that are those that make bad decisions early in a company’s life, and that is just as it should be. Ultimately then, the system works and it is protecting the rest of us from any harmful effects of the exuberance of early-stage tech investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.