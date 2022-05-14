The Good News and Bad News for Nvidia Investors

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The first is how Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) provided bullish commentary on the data center market. Unfortunately, the second is reports of a slowdown in the graphics market. Here are some highlights.

On May 12, Micron Technology hosted its investor day event, providing great insight into the semiconductor industry. Nvidia investors might get excited that Micron believes the data center and graphics market will experience strong growth driven by secular strength in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Another market where Micron sees fast growth is the automotive market. All markets are ones that Nvidia currently provides solutions to. Asus, a company that sells desktops, laptops, and PC components, expects a slowdown in the PC market for Q2 2022. One component with a sharp drop is graphics cards, as demand from crypto miners has eased. Nvidia is the market leader in graphics cards and may experience a more significant decline than some of its competitors. Nvidia will be hosting its latest earnings call on May 25, but a few days earlier on May 23, Nvidia will be at Computex hosting a keynote. During the keynote, Nvidia is expected to present some of the latest products and technologies for gamers. Nvidia may reveal some information about its next-generation graphics cards.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 12, 2022. The video was published on May 12, 2022.



