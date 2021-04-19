The Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Has Soared 473%, Delighting Many Shareholders

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) share price is up a whopping 473% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. In the last week shares have slid back 1.0%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 16% in the last three years.

Because Gogo made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Gogo actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 14%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 473%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GOGO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Gogo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gogo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 473% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gogo (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

