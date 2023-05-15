News & Insights

'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies, age 89

May 15, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - Doyle Brunson, also known as the "Godfather of Poker", died at age 89 on Sunday in Las Vegas, his family said in a statement his agent shared on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace", the family of the two-time world poker champion said.

Brunson, won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth's 16. Dubbed "Texas Dolly," he captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

