The Goal Of 0%

Retirement; for some of our clients it is right around the corner and for others it is a light at the end of a tunnel many years away.

Crafting and building a sound path to retirement should require coordination and synergy between several different professionals. There should be conversations between your clients’ CPA, estate attorney, insurance agent, and financial advisor before even beginning to put a plan into place.

Why do I recommend this?

Coordination between every professional that has an interest within your clients’ financial well being is a concept that seems foreign to most but is how many affluent investors ensure their wealth continues to grow.

The old adage of “many hands make light work” could not be truer when thinking about the several pillars that make up a retirement plan that has your clients’ best interest at heart.

When we think about managing and investing their hard-earned dollars it is vital to consider what the tax liabilities will be for them upon retirement.

The truth of the matter is that future tax rates are unpredictable, especially in these unpredictable and tumultuous times.

For our clients who have invested in tax deferred vehicles such as Traditional IRA’s, 401k’s, 403b’s, Thrift Savings Plans, etc., we hope that tax rates will be comparable to where they are now (or even lower) when the time comes to actualize their earnings. When considering the challenges, we are soon to be faced with sustaining social security, as well as potential additional tax reform, which means nothing is guaranteed. We need to plan accordingly and consider what sorts of vehicles exist that may perpetuate a tax-free retirement.

The key to achieving this is through consistent communication between allied professionals and ensuring everyone is up-to-date on cutting edge opportunities. For example, has your clients’ CPA worked in-conjunction with you to strategize investments with current and future tax considerations in mind? Has their estate planning attorney worked with their life insurance professional to account for federal estate tax? Who is keeping a pulse on changes and shifts in investment, tax, and insurance regulations?

The point is, with the right team, appropriate strategies, and efficient execution, you can design your clients’ retirement to potentially fall in the 0% tax bracket. Though it is not something that can apply to everyone, the goal of achieving it should be at the forefront of your priority list in addition to the priority list of their CPA, estate attorney, and insurance professional.

The last thing you want to do is set your clients’ retirement up for dependence on a tax system that may have some large challenges ahead of it. You want to put your best foot forward in protecting as many resources as possible from potential tax hikes that could hinder their retirement and push them back into the workforce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.