The GM Strike Will End Eventually: How Should Investors Play It?

The Union of Auto Workers (UAW) have been on strike at GM (GM) for four weeks now. Negotiations are ongoing, and there was some optimism this morning when an exchange of letters between the two sides was revealed. That means that at least there are constructive negotiations, which is a positive, but, as this Fox Business News report indicates, the wording of the letters suggests an agreement is still long way off. Still GM stock is rallying this morning as there is an end in sight, but those looking to play any possible deal would be better off looking at other stocks.

In many ways, this is the kind of headline-driven drop in a stock that is often an opportunity for investors.

Whatever the eventual outcome, it is hard to see how this does anything but hurt GM. According to an analysis by Credit Suisse, the strike will end up costing the iconic car manufacturer around $1.5 billion. Obviously, that is bad, but the damage to the stock’s prospects go even further.

I have said many times that perception is often more important than reality in financial markets and this is one of those times. The reality is that at some point, this dispute will end and, while $1.5 billion is a lot of money, it represents around 18% of the company’s profit last year and the stock is already down by about that much since the strike started. If this dispute is seen as a one-off, then obviously a big bounce back as things return to normal could be expected.

That, however, is a big "if."

It isn’t that long ago that GM, and indeed the entire U.S. car industry, was widely regarded as a mess. The adversarial relationship between management and workers led to a time when “winning” against the other side became the focus, and the success of the business was secondary. That seemed to have changed after the company’s bankruptcy in 2009, or at least after Mary Barra was appointed CEO in 2014. There has been a lot of talk about working together for the good of the business, but this particular leopard, it seems, still has the same spots.

Even if this is resolved quickly, the outcome can’t be good for GM. Either they will face increased costs at a time when they are desperately trying to cut them, or they will leave behind a disgruntled workforce with low morale. It is a lose-lose for the company.

I am not taking sides here. It doesn’t matter who is "right" or "wrong" in this particular argument. I am sure that there is some merit on both sides, but that doesn’t matter in terms of the perception of the company’s, and therefore the stock’s future. The trust from investors that has been cultivated for years will have been seriously dented over the last month, and it could take years for it to recover.

If you want to buy something in anticipation of a deal, therefore, I would look elsewhere.

The damage to GM’s reputation will be a drag on their stock, but once a deal is reached, they will have some catching up to do, so stock in their suppliers, who have also been hit, will probably recover quickly. Companies like American Axle (AXL) and Lear Corp. (LEA), which have lost a lot of ground during the strike, could well bounce hard and probably represent better trades than GM itself.

It is tempting to look at this situation and conclude that on the basis of "this too shall pass," GM is a buy at these levels, but there will be lasting damage to the stock. For suppliers, however, the recovery will come, maybe even before a deal is announced, so that is where traders and investors should be looking over the next few days.

