The Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

As you might know, Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) recently reported its full-year numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$4.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Globe Life surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.82 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Globe Life after the latest results. NYSE:GL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Globe Life's five analysts is for revenues of US$4.97b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.8% to US$7.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.23 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$100.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Globe Life at US$122 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$86.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Globe Life shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Globe Life'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 4.5% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.3% next year. It's clear that while Globe Life's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$100.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

