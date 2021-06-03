The Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 173% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

Given that Glaukos didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Glaukos can boast revenue growth at a rate of 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 22% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Glaukos seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GKOS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Glaukos shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Glaukos that you should be aware of.

