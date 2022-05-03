The GEO Group Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $38.22 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $50.54 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $551.19 million from $576.38 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.22 Mln. vs. $50.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $551.19 Mln vs. $576.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.30 - $0.32 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $1.17 to $1.27

