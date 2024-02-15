The GEO Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.89 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $41.53 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.58 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $608.28 million from $620.68 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.89 Mln. vs. $41.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $608.28 Mln vs. $620.68 Mln last year.

