The GEO Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO):

Earnings: $41.53 million in Q4 vs. -$49.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.84 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $620.68 million in Q4 vs. $557.54 million in the same period last year.

