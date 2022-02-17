The GEO Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO):

Earnings: -$49.80 million in Q4 vs. $11.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.48 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Revenue: $557.54 million in Q4 vs. $578.12 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $550 - $555 Mln

