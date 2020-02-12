The GEO Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $38.05 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $33.39 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.02 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $621.71 million from $599.43 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $46.02 Mln. vs. $43.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $621.71 Mln vs. $599.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.54

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.