The GEO Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $11.91 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $38.05 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $578.12 million from $621.71 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $39.25 Mln. vs. $46.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $578.12 Mln vs. $621.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $579 - $584 Mln

