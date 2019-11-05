Markets
The GEO Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $45.93 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $39.29 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.86 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $631.58 million from $583.53 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $52.86 Mln. vs. $45.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $631.58 Mln vs. $583.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.62

