News & Insights

Markets
GEO

The GEO Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

May 07, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.668 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $28.003 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.628 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $605.672 million from $608.209 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $22.668 Mln. vs. $28.003 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $605.672 Mln vs. $608.209 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.