The GEO Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.18 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $40.71 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.81 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $605.02 million from $610.67 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $28.81 Mln. vs. $42.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $605.02 Mln vs. $610.67 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.27 Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - 1.12

