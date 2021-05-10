The GEO Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.48 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $25.12 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.08 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $576.37 million from $605.17 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $34.08 Mln. vs. $28.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $576.37 Mln vs. $605.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.23-$2.31 Full year revenue guidance: $2.23 - $2.25 Bln

