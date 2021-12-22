The General Counsel of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG), Jason Soncini, Just Bought 16% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jason Soncini, the General Counsel of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) recently shelled out US$56k to buy stock, at US$5.05 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 16%.

Acacia Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jason Soncini is the biggest insider purchase of Acacia Research shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.96. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jason Soncini.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Acacia Research shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACTG Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Does Acacia Research Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.1% of Acacia Research shares, worth about US$5.3m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Acacia Research Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Acacia Research insider transactions. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Acacia Research has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

