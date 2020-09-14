The GDL Fund (GDL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

The GDL Fund (GDL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GDL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.52, the dividend yield is 5.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDL was $8.52, representing a -10.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.52 and a 72.47% increase over the 52 week low of $4.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GDL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.