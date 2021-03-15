The GDL Fund (GDL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

The GDL Fund (GDL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GDL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GDL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDL was $8.94, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 80.97% increase over the 52 week low of $4.94.

This marks the 4th quarter that GDL has paid the same dividend.

