The Gap Partners With Licensing Giant IMG to Link Its Brands to Furniture, Baby Equipment

Seeking to branch out and use its highly recognizable brands to sell products in other categories than clothing, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) said in a press release today that it's inking a partnership with major licensing company IMG. The licensing will focus on a few of The Gap's most popular brands at first, pairing them up with various non-apparel products that match the brand "personality" the company has created for each label.

IMG, or International Management Group, is a company specializing not only in licensing, but also in marketing and media. Founded in 1960 and owned since 2014 as the subsidiary of entertainment agency WME, it operates in approximately 30 countries around the world. The company represents celebrity athletes, sports leagues, and fashion houses. It's also the owner of the Miss Universe Organization.

Image source: The Gap, Inc.

The Gap says it will use IMG's services to set up licensing connecting its brands to furniture, home décor, baby equipment, and baby care. At this point, the companies are still working out the details of specifically which types of products will be licensed to carry Gap-related labeling.

The press release states that IMG is primarily interested in Janie and Jack, Gap, and Banana Republic branding at this point. The Gap summarized the characteristics it associates with each brand, noting that IMG will focus on "Gap for casual, optimistic American style" along with "Janie and Jack's modern twist on classics for kids and babies; and Banana Republic's iconic, modern style designed for a life with no boundaries."

The move represents a major shift toward what The Gap calls "omnichannel opportunity," diversifying the products carrying the company's branding to potentially profit from markets outside the apparel sector.

10 stocks we like better than Gap

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gap wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.