The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 9.5% to US$27.31. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$14b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 17% smaller than expected, with Gap losing US$1.78 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gap after the latest results. NYSE:GPS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Following the latest results, Gap's 20 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$16.0b in 2022. This would be a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Gap is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.27 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$16.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.26 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 8.7% to US$26.78. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Gap analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Gap's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 14% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 12% annually. So it looks like Gap is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Gap. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Gap analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Gap is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

