The Game Awards 2023 Winners Announced: Baldur's Gate 3 Takes Top Honor, Full List Here

The Game Awards for the year 2023 recently concluded, showcasing a blend of game awards interspersed among advertisements and teasers in Geoff Keighley’s annual event.

For those who might have missed the ceremony or the rapid-fire announcements of winners and nominees, here is the comprehensive list of winners and those who missed out on accolades across various categories, as per Kotaku:

See Also: Massive Steam Sale: Grab Award-Winning Titles At Unbeatable Prices!

Game of the Year Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) WINNER - Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Best Game Direction WINNER - Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Best Adaptation WINNER - The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO) Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix) Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures) Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock) Best Narrative WINNER - Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Best Art Direction WINNER - Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Best Score and Music WINNER- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix) Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios) Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Best Audio Design WINNER - Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) Best Performance WINNER - Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2 Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Innovation in Accessibility WINNER - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Games for Impact WINNER - Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive) A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus) Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment) Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP) Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix) Venba (Visai Games) Best Ongoing Game Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA) WINNER - Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) Best Community Support WINNER - Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Destiny 2 (Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Best Independent Game WINNER - Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive) Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET) Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17) Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing) Best Debut Indie Game WINNER - Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive) Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17) Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza) Venba (Visai Games) Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing) Best Mobile Game WINNER - Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix) Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment) Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom) Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix) Best VR/AR Game WINNER - Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE) Synapse (nDreams) Best Action Game WINNER - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver) Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing) Best Action/Adventure Game WINNER - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA) Best RPG WINNER - Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix) Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games) Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks) Best Fighting Game WINNER - Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games) Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment) Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube) Best Family Game WINNER - Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney) Party Animals (Recreate Games) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega) Best Sim/Strategy Game WINNER - Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo) Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive) Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega) Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo) Best Sports/Racing WINNER - Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone) The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft) Best Multiplayer WINNER - Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment) Party Animals (Recreate Games) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Most Anticipated Game WINNER - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Hades II (Supergiant Games) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika) Content Creator of the Year WINNER - IronMouse PeopleMakeGames Quackity Spreen SypherPK Best Esports Game WINNNER - Valorant (Riot Games) Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) Dota 2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games) Best Esports Athlete WINNER - Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO) Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant) Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty) Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends) Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends) Best Esports Team WINNER - JD Gaming (League of Legends) Evil Geniuses (Valorant) Fnatic (Valorant) Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2) Team Vitality (Counter-Strike) Best Esports Coach WINNER - Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant) Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike) Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch) Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike) Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends) Best Esports Event WINNER - 2023 League of Legends World Championship Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 EVO 2023 The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 VALORANT Champions 2023

Read Next: Baldur's Gate 3 Statistics: You Won't Believe How Many Players Chose Romance With The Bear

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.