The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.49, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRX was $13.49, representing a -0.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.59 and a 37.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

